Petrobras to raise diesel prices by 6 pct at refineries

July 12 Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled company, plans to raise diesel prices by 6 percent at refineries, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The increase is scheduled to take effect on July 16. The decision is likely to trigger a 4 percent increase in diesel prices at the pump, the filing added.

