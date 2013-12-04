UPDATE 1-Petrobras says fuel policy does not adjust prices automatically

SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday the
fuel-pricing policy approved by its board last week will not
automatically adjust prices in relation to international levels.
Petrobras, as the company is known, on Nov. 30 raised
gasoline prices by 4 percent and diesel by 8 percent, less than
the market expected. In the third quarter, domestic gasoline was
18.9 percent below world prices and diesel 20.1 percent below,
according to Planner Corretora, a Sao Paulo securities
brokerage.
When it announced the price hike and policy the same day,
Petrobras declined to say how future price changes would be
calculated and when they would be made, insisting on secrecy to
protect its commercial interests.
Petrobras is Brazil's only refiner. It is also the only
Brazilian fuel importer willing to take a loss on imports.
The policy was announced just as investors were seeking
clarity over how Petrobras would earn the revenue needed to
finance its ambitious expansion plans.
"In regards to the application of the adjustments, these
will not be automatic," the company said on Wednesday in a
filing that responded to questions on the policy from Brazil's
securities regulator.
"The methodology establishes adjustment bands, giving the
executive board discretionary power over the dynamics of
domestic and international markets."
The clarification partly contradicted Petrobras' original
announcement on Oct. 30 that it planned to adopt a new pricing
policy that would include "automatic adjustments to the prices
of diesel and gasoline," according to a note to investors from
Banco Itau BBA on Wednesday.
Petrobras common shares added 0.4 percent to
16.67 reais, and preferred shares, the company's most traded
class, edged up 0.5 percent to 17.59 reais.
The common and preferred shares have been the two worst
performers on the benchmark Bovespa index in Sao Paulo in the
last five days, losing 16 percent and 15 percent, respectively.
"Not having a clear methodology for international parity for
diesel and gasoline prices in Brazil, a net importer of both
fuels, is bad enough," the Itau BBA note said. "But confusing
messages about such a critical aspect of the company's
investment thesis can be even more damaging to market perception
about corporate governance and government intervention."
Going forward, the confusion may undermine the impact of an
expected crude oil production increases in 2014, the note added.
For many in the market, the new pricing policy is no
different than the old policy. Prices will rise in line with
world prices when the government of President Dilma Rousseff's
decides it will.
Brazil has resisted fuel price increases to help control
inflation, which has hovered above or near 6.5 percent, the top
of the government's target range since last year.
The policy has caused Petrobras' refining division to lose
more than 30 billion reais ($12.6 billion) since 2012. With new
refineries behind schedule and domestic fuel demand growing due
to government economic stimulus programs, Petrobras has been
forced to increase fuel imports, which it sells at home at a
loss.
The policy also hurts margins on domestically produced fuel.
Because Petrobras accounts for its own Brazilian crude oil
production at world prices, fuel produced and sold at home from
domestic oil provides less revenue than it could.
This has reduced the amount of cash available to pay for the
company's $237 billion five-year investment plan, the world's
largest, and forced the company to borrow more.
While non-government private investors own a majority of
stock in the company, the government owns a majority of voting
shares, allowing it to control decision-making.