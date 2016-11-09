Petrobras says imports by competitors are cutting its market share

SAO PAULO Nov 9 Brazilian state-controlled oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on
Wednesday that increasing volumes of diesel and gasoline imports
by competitors had reduced its market share in the local fuel
market.
Petrobras Refining Director Jorge Celestino said the
increase in fuel imports by other companies in Brazil in
September and October forced the oil company to reduce the use
of its refining structure.
