2016年 12月 6日

Brazil's Petrobras raises diesel, gasoline prices

SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said on Monday it will raise prices for diesel and gasoline at its refineries in the country as of Dec. 6.

Petrobras said it will increase diesel prices by 9.5 percent and gasoline by 8.1 percent. The company said the adjustments were made after a spike on international oil prices and due to the recent weakening of Brazilian real. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

