UPDATE 1-Petrobras to change LPG pricing to eliminate subsidies

(Adds details, CEO comments)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 1 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will make changes
to its pricing for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) with the aim of
eliminating some indirect subsidies, Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.
Parente said the company will start to charge higher prices
to LPG distributors who use the company's storage facilities,
ending a policy of charging the same price for distributors who
use their own storage.
"What we are doing is to allow the elimination of cross
subsidies in LPG logistics, trying to stimulate investments in
storage by distributors," Parente told reporters after
participating in an event in Rio.
Parente said that small increases in LPG prices in some
parts of Brazil were due to the change in storage policy, but
Petrobras had not increased the price of LPG for distributors
using their own storage and did not plan to do so.
Millions of families in Brazil still use liquefied petroleum
gas sold in cylinders for cooking, despite an increase recently
in use of piped natural gas.
Petrobras said its changes in pricing will have very limited
impact on consumers. The company estimated an average increase
of 0.36 percent in the value of a 13-kg cylinder, currently sold
for 55 reais ($17.07).
The oil company did not estimate the impact on the revenue
in this business segment from the pricing change.
($1 = 3.222 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marta Camargo; Additional reporting and writing
by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Marguerita Choy)