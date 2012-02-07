版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 03:19 BJT

Petrobras says early 2012 gasoline imports slow

SAO PAULO Feb 7 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras's gasoline imports in early 2012 have declined from a peak in imports in December, Supply Director Paulo Roberto said Tuesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐