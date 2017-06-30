FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras operations normal despite Brazil strike, executives say
2017年6月30日 / 下午1点33分 / 1 天前

Petrobras operations normal despite Brazil strike, executives say

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 30 (Reuters) - Exploration and production, refining and logistics activities at Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro are normal on Friday amid a nationwide strike, executives said.

Activity at deep sea platforms operated by Petrobras has suffered no disruptions, while the stoppage had some impact at several refineries, refining director Jorge Celestino said at a news conference.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciano Costa; Editing by Nick Zieminski

