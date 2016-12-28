Brazil's Petrobras sells stake in ethanol company Guarani for $202 mln

METALS-Copper at three-week highs on supply disruption worries
SAO PAULO Dec 28 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in the ethanol company Guarani for $202 million to France's biggest sugar group Tereos.
Petrobras, as the company is known, announced in October a 25 percent cut in planned investments to reduce its debts and revive investor confidence sapped by a corruption scandal, including a commitment to pull out of the biofuel sector.
Guarani runs seven sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil, making it one of the largest processors in the world's top sugar producing country. (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 25 Most Latin American currencies traded sideways on Thursday after the Federal Reserve dialed down some expectations that it would hike interest rates rapidly, while political uncertainty weighed on Brazilian markets. Fed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising rates until they see evidence a recent U.S. economic slowdown was transitory, though most said a hike was coming soon, the minutes from their last policy meeting show
