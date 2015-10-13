Brazil's Petrobras to sign $2 bln leasing contract with China's ICBC

BRASILIA Oct 13 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA will raise $2 billion through a 10-year leasing contract with China's Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Leasing, the Brazilian company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, will lease the platforms P-52 and P-57 for 10 years as part of efforts to raise cash and reduce the world's biggest debt load among oil firms. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)