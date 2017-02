SAO PAULO Nov 16 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday it expects to bring an additional 414,000 barrels of oil per day of capacity on-stream by the end of 2012, its chief financial officer Almir Barbassa told analysts on Wednesday.

Petrobras averaged production of 2.599 million barrels of oil equivalent per day over the first nine months of 2011. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alden Bentley)