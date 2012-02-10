版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

Petrobras 2011 investment hit by supply snags

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 Petrobras , Brazil's state-controlled oil company, invested less than expected in 2011 due to an underdeveloped supply chain, CEO Jose Sergio Gabrielli said Friday.

He said the company's production of gasoline, cooking gas, diesel and naphtha was at the limit and that fuel supply problems would not be resolved until 2013.

