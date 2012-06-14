版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 21:13 BJT

Petrobras increases five-year investment plan to $236.5 bln

SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said it plans to spend $236.5 billion under a 2012-2016 investment plan approved Thursday.

The new spending estimate represents a 5.3 percent increase over the company's $224.7 billion 2011-2015 plan announced last year. The plan is the world's largest corporate investment program and calls for average annual investments of $47.3 billion a year.

