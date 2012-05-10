版本:
UPDATE 1-Petrobras to delay Q1 earnings to May 14 or 15

RIO DE JANEIRO May 10 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras will delay a planned Friday release of first-quarter financial results to May 14 or 15, the company's press office said on Thursday.

Of the two proposed dates, Tuesday, May 15, is the more likely, a press official said.

The reason for the delay was "a scheduling problem," she said.

Petrobras had originally planned to release its first-quarter financial statements on Friday after 6 p.m. (2100 GMT) at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

