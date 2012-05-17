版本:
Petrobras says Lula oil field pumping 94,000 bpd

RIO DE JANEIRO May 17 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Thursday the pilot Lula offshore oil field is now producing 94,000 barrels per day from four wells.

On a conference call with investors, executives said the company expects to have 20 offshore drill ships operating in the main subsalt oil region by the end of the year.

