UPDATE 2-Petrobras cuts goal for 2012 Brazil oil output

* Petrobras aims for 336,000 bbl/day more oil from Brazil
* Goal cut from previous 480,000 bbl Brazil new oil in 2012
* Petrobras cuts P-55 oil ship from list of 2012 output
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 14 Petrobras
, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, cut its 2012
target for additional oil output by 30 percent on Tuesday,
citing delays in building a ship.
The company said it would add 336,000 barrels of new oil
output a day in Brazil this year, down from its previous
estimate of 480,000.
The largest part of the new output will come from Petrobras'
P-57 floating production unit, which the company expects to
produce 150,000 barrels of oil a day in 2012, Chief Financial
Officer Almir Barbassa said in a conference call with investors.
Among the factors behind the new output estimate are delays
in the completion of the 180,000-barrel-a-day "P-55" production
ship being converted for use in the Roncador offshore field
northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
In November, Petrobras said the P-55 would start service in
the fourth quarter of 2012. Output from the floating production,
storage and offloading, or FPSO, vessel is no longer on
Petrobras' list detailing new output for 2012.
Maria das Gracas Foster, who took over on Monday as chief
executive officer of Petrobras, said increasing production would
be her priority. [ID:nL2E8DDGJD}
She takes over after sluggish production caused Petrobras'
profit to fall 52 percent in the fourth quarter. Despite a $225
billion, five-year investment plan, output in December was lower
than it was a year earlier, and many projects are behind
schedule. [ID:nL2E8DA1K4}
Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras, the world's No. 5 integrated
oil company by market value, plans to nearly triple output to
6.4 million barrels of oil and natural-gas equivalent a day by
sometime in 2020, according to the company's investment plan.
Petrobras' Brazilian output, plus that of companies such as
OGX Petroleo, Shell, Chevron and BP
, are expected to lift Brazilian oil and natural gas
production to more than 7 million barrels a day, allowing the
country to challenge the United States for the rank of world No.
3 oil producer after Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, fell 1.5 percent to 24 reais ($13.95) in trading in
Sao Paulo.