UPDATE 2-Petrobras not planning Brazil fuel price hike

* No need to change gasoline price policy - CEO

* Current oil prices not here to stay - Foster

By Leila Coimbra

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 5 Oil at $123 a barrel is peaking temporarily and does not require Brazil's Petrobras to change its policies for setting fuel prices, the state-controlled company's chief executive said on Monday.

"This level of $123 a barrel is not a floor. This is a peak and Petrobras' (fuel) price policy is long-term. It will not be altered," CEO Maria das Gracas Foster said.

Brent oil futures closed at $123.80 a barrel on Monday.

Neither Petrobras nor the government had specific plans in the works that would raise the price of fuels on the local market, she said in a conference call with reporters.

The view was at odds with a statement the newly appointed executive made in a Feb. 26 interview with a Brazilian newspaper that fuel prices needed to rise as costlier oil eroded margins.

After Foster's latest comments, Petrobras shares on the local exchange widened their losses in late afternoon trading, down 3 percent at 24.52 reais. The main Bovespa index of blue-chip stocks lost only 1.3 percent.

Limited refining capacity, a drop in local cane ethanol production and strong growth in the domestic automobile fleet have forced Petrobras to turn to the international gasoline market to meet demand at home.

The company posted disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month primarily due to losses incurred from having to import increasingly large amounts of gasoline at international prices, which it is selling locally at a loss due to the government policy of freezing fuel prices.