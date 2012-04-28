Petrobras swaps out supply, engineering directors

* Engineers with three decades' experience take posts

* First major appointments since arrival of new CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras said on Friday it had appointed a new supply director and a new head of engineering, as a recently appointed chief executive makes her mark on the firm's top management.

Jose Carlos Cosenza, a chemical engineer with 36 years at Petrobras, will take over as supply director, replacing Paulo Roberto Costa.

Richard Olm, a mechanical engineer who has 33 years with the company and currently oversees the development of new production, is now director of engineering, technology and materials, replacing Renato Souza Duque.

The new appointments are the biggest change in the top ranks of Petrobras since a February shakeup that made veteran technocrat Maria das Graças Foster the new chief executive officer.

Foster, a chemical engineer who has spent more than three decades at Brazil's biggest company, faces the challenge of boosting production to keep up with Brazil's fast-growing domestic demand. That will be achieved in part with huge investments in offshore oil fields several miles under the seafloor that have raised unprecedented technical challenges.

A shortage of domestic refining capacity is also a pressing problem. Foster has said government-capped fuel prices will need to rise to better reflect the company's costs, but she may face resistance as the government focuses on controlling inflation.