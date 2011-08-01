Brazilian oil product demand to carry on rising-Petrobras

* CEO says cannot pre-announce gasoline price rise
* Sub-salt breakeven cost $45 a barrel and should fall
* Investment plan assumes conservative gasoline price
By Barbara Lewis
LONDON, Aug 1 Brazil's demand for refined oil
products will carry on rising, forcing the nation to increase
imports, because Petrobras cannot keep pace even
though it is growing faster than almost any other oil company,
its CEO said on Monday.
Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli has already said the
state-run company expects to import more than three days
worth of gasoline consumption in the second half of 2011 and
that the volume could rise in the future.
"We cannot produce more, and demand is continuing to grow.
For the next semester (first half of 2012), we are going to
import even more," he said.
Gabrielli was speaking at a London roadshow to present the
company's $224.7 billion investment plan for 2011-2015, unveiled
in Brazil last month.
Many analysts have criticised Petrobras for an overly timid
shift towards investment in exploration and production, but
Gabrielli defended the integrated oil company model and said
that allowed it to cope with the impact of high oil prices on
the refinery industry.
Exploration and production should be far more profitable
than refining when oil prices are high, but Gabrielli said that
over the long term, integrated companies did better in terms of
return on capital employed.
He noted that the world's independent refineries had been
able to make a profit when oil prices were below $40 a barrel
during the market collapse in late 2008.
Brent crude LCOc1 on Monday traded at above $116, but
Gabrielli declined to say when Petrobras might decide on an
increase in gasoline prices in Brazil.
Higher pump prices could help to curb demand, but the
government is worried about the impact they would have on
inflation.
Equally, the government is concerned about the strength of
the real, which is at its strongest in more than a decade.
CONSERVATIVE PRICE ASSUMPTION
Gabrielli noted that the 2011-15 business plan assumed an
average price of 158 Brazilian reais ($101) per barrel when the
oil price was $80 and 177 reais when the price was $95 and said
the gasoline price was adjusted as the oil price moved.
With oil prices well above the $80-$95 range, the retail
gasoline price was on average 2.35 reais per litre in July,
according to the national oil and gas agency, or 373.65 reais
per barrel (159 litres).
For Petrobras, current breakeven costs on its deepwater
offshore crude region known as the subsalt are at $45 per barrel
and should fall.
"It's going to be even better in the future because we can
increase production," and the increase would generate economies
of scale, Gabrielli said.
Petrobras' investment plan, the oil industry's largest, aims
to tap some of the world's greatest deep-sea oil deposits and
more than double production by the end of the decade to 6.42
million barrels per day.
Asked when Petrobras was going to be the biggest oil company
in the world, Gabrielli said it depended on the other companies
but said it was growing faster than the giants of the industry.
"We are growing faster than Exxonmobil . We are
growing faster than Total , than Shell (RDSa.L), Saudi
Aramco , Gazprom , ENI ... you name
it," he said.
The 2011-2015 business plan also includes divesting less
profitable assets, although Gabrielli would not provide details.
Asked whether Petrobras would sell its Pasadena refinery in
Texas, for instance, he said: "I don't know."
