PREVIEW-Petrobras profit likely rose as oil offsets costs

By Brian Ellsworth and Denise Luna

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 Net income at Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) probably jumped 23 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous year as a run-up in global crude prices and a stronger currency helped offset rising operating costs.

Petrobras, which is carrying out the world's largest oil and gas investment plan at about $225 billion, probably earned 10.2 billion reais ($6.3 billion) compared with 8.3 billion reais in the year-earlier period, according to the average estimate of eight analysts in a Reuters Poll.

The year-on-year jump in net income was largely driven by a 47 percent rise in the average price of Brent crude LCOc1 compared to the same period a year earlier, while output volumes remained steady.

"The higher price of Brent crude will benefit the exploration and production division, while the distribution segment, despite having a slightly smaller margin, will also contribute to the year-on-year increase," said Lucas Brendler, an analyst with Geracao Futuro.

On a sequential basis, which is most widely watched by analysts than annual comparisons, profit slid 7 percent -- the result of higher import costs and expenses, the poll showed.

Costs rose more than 9 percent in a month-on-month basis, sparked by gasoline imports in the quarter resulting from a seasonal shortage of ethanol, the analysts polled noted.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company firm releases results on Monday after markets close.

Investors will be watching out for any details on planned asset sales, part of a $13.6 billion cost savings effort meant to strengthen the company's balance sheet.

Petrobras has provided few details on sales, which may have to be postponed due to turmoil in global markets sparked by the U.S. debt downgrade and the Eurozone dent crisis.

Petrobras has kept fuel prices fixed for domestic market consumers since 2009, which has limited its cash flow as the company cannot pass along the cost of higher oil to consumers.

The strengthening of the real, which traded close to 1.6 per dollar during the second quarter of 2011 compared to around 1.8 per dollar in the same period a year earlier, will provide a lift to the company's financial results, Brendler said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, probably rose 4 percent from the year earlier to 16.6 billion reais.

On a sequential basis, EBITDA climbed 3 percent from 16.09 billion in the first quarter.

Petrobras plans to more than double oil output in Brazil by 2020 to 4.9 million barrels per day by tapping huge deepwater reserves off the country's coast buried as much as 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) below the ocean's surface.

It hopes this increase will put it in league with top oil producers such as Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) and BP ( BP.L ).

The company's 2011-2015 business plan calls for greater spending on the lucrative exploration and production segment with lower emphasis on lower-margin activities such as refining.

Following is a summary of analysts' estimates for Petrobras' second-quarter earnings, in Brazilian reais: ===============================================================

Q2 2011 Q1 2011 Q2 2010 PCT CHANGE =============================================================== Net Revenue 57.687 bln 54.800 bln 53.631 bln 8 pct EBITDA 16.624 bln 16.093 bln 15.927 bln 4 pct Net income 10.195 bln 10.985 bln 8.295 bln 23 pct ===============================================================

($1=1.63 reais)

