UPDATE 1-Petrobras Q2 profit up 32 pct

* Profit up to 10.9 bln reais, EBITDA up to 16.1 bln reais

* Operating profit slipped 2.1 percent (Rewrites, adds details, background)

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Brazilian state oil company Petrobras said on Monday its second-quarter net profit rose 32 percent from the year earlier, above analysts' estimates, driven by non-operational gains.

Petrobras (PETR4.SA), which is carrying out a $225 billion five-year investment plan to develop huge deepwater reserves, posted net profit of 10.94 billion reais ($6.88 billion) compared with 8.30 billion reais a year earlier.

An increase in administrative, exploration and production costs wiped out the benefits of higher revenue resulting from an increase in crude output and prices, causing operating profit to slip by 2.1 percent.

The company reported a 2.9 billion real gain, ($1.82 billion), in financial results which are usually linked to currency fluctuations and non-operational financial investments. This compares with a loss of 630 million reais in the year ago second quarter.

The company had been expected to report profit of 10.20 billion reais, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

The company earned 10.99 billion reais in the first quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a key measure of a company's cash generation known as EBITDA, rose slightly to 16.14 billion reais compared with 15.93 billion reais in the same period of 2010.

Petrobras plans to more than double oil production in Brazil by 2020 by tapping vast deepwater fields off its coast, which would make it one of the world's largest suppliers of crude outside of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

But investors have worried about government interference in company operations, particularly following a massive $70 billion share sale in 2010 that analysts said benefited the government at the expense of private shareholders.

The company's stock has fallen 21.5 percent since the start of the year, while shares of rival oil giant Chevron (CVX.N) have risen 8.1 percent. Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) shares are roughly flat during the same period. ($1=1.59 reais) (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Carol Bishopric)