Petrobras may wait till 2012 to raise funds-report

* Petrobras could borrow in euros, CFO tells Valor

* Fundraising plan hinges on improved market conditions

* Petrobras needs to raise up to $60 bln through 2015

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Petrobras (PBR.N)(PETR4.SA), Brazil's largest corporate borrower, could wait until 2012 to raise funds for its investment plan, as turmoil in global debt markets boosts the cost of credit, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa told a local newspaper on Tuesday.

State-run Petrobras could raise more money from debt markets this year but conditions have not been favorable for borrowers in recent months, Barbassa told newspaper Valor Economico in an interview. December is seldom a "good period" for capital markets deals, he added.

The company has already raised $13 billion so far this year -- $6 billion from the sale of bonds and the rest from banks, including state development lender BNDES. Plans to borrow money from bondholders could include a transaction denominated in euros, he said without elaborating.

The comments underscore Petrobras' relatively-tranquil cash position at the moment, despite a decline in oil prices since this year's peaks in April. The government this month lowered a tax on gasoline at the pump which for years has been a drag on Petrobras' cash generation.

"We are not required to raise capital and it's not necessary," he said. "Raising new capital will depend on market conditions."

As of June 30, the company had 59.46 billion reais ($34 billion) in capital, with 24.78 billion reais in Brazilian treasuries and 34.67 billion in cash, Valor said, citing company data.

In October, the company said that it was planning to raise capital in euros but since then global market weakness -- caused by a worsening of the sovereign debt crisis afflicting the euro region -- has provided no window of opportunity.

The company's five-year investment budget through 2015 is $224.7 billion -- the biggest in the global oil industry. To achieve this goal, the company needs to raise between $7 billion and $12 billion annually, or $36 billion to $60 billion over the entire five-year period.

Efforts to reach the media office of Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras to confirm the content of the interview were unsuccessful. ($1=1.75 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)