2011年 11月 12日

CORRECTED-Petrobras Q3 net income drops, beats estimates

(Corrects to show analysts' estimate was 4.8 billion reais, not 10.2 billion reais, and to show in headline and story that Petrobras beat rather the missed analyst estimates)

Nov 11 State-controlled oil giant Petrobras on Friday (PBR.N)(PETR4.SA) reported third-quarter net income of 6.33 billion reais ($3.63 billion), compared with 8.57 billion reais reported for the third quarter of 2010.

The results beat the average 4.8 billion reais estimate for profit in a Reuters poll of analysts. Petrobras earned 10.94 billion reais in the second quarter. ($1=1.74 reais) (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Carol Bishopric)

