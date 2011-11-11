Petrobras Q3 net income drops, misses estimates

BRIEF-CNA Financial Corp Q4 operating earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 11 State-controlled oil giant Petrobras on Friday (PBR.N)(PETR4.SA) reported third-quarter net income of 6.33 billion reais ($3.63 billion), compared with 8.57 billion reais reported for the third quarter of 2010.
The results missed the average 10.2 billion reais estimate for profit in a Reuters poll of analysts. Petrobras earned 10.94 billion reais in the second quarter. ($1=1.74 reais) (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Effective February 5, 2017, board appointed Martin E. Roberts as interim chief executive officer of company- SEC filing
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files 32.2 million of common units offering offered by selling unitholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jT02MY) Further company coverage: