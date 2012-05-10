版本:
Petrobras says to delay Q1 earnings release

RIO DE JANEIRO May 10 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras will delay a planned Friday release of first-quarter financial results, the company's press office said on Thursday.

The press office gave no reason for the delay and didn't provide a new date.

