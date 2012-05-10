Petrobras says to delay Q1 earnings release

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
RIO DE JANEIRO May 10 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras will delay a planned Friday release of first-quarter financial results, the company's press office said on Thursday.
The press office gave no reason for the delay and didn't provide a new date.
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: