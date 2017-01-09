Petrobras gets over US$20bn of orders for new bond

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
NEW YORK, Jan 9 (IFR) - Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras has received orders of more than US$20bn for a two-part bond to refinance debt, three sources close to matter told IFR on Monday.
The company set price guidance at 6.25% area on a new five-year bond and 7.5% area on a new 10-year, with area defined as plus or minus 12.5bp.
The deal is set to price later on Monday. Bradesco, Citigroup, HSBC, Itau and Morgan Stanley are the lead managers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Mike Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.