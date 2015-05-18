Petrobras bonds rally on solid results

NEW YORK, May 18 (IFR) - Bonds issued by Petrobras were
rallying Monday morning on better-than-expected first-quarter
results and the approval of an up to US$1bn equivalent bond sale
in the local markets.
"The results are much better than expected and the fact that
they reported on time (is a plus)," said a US-based syndicate
manager. "They will get some brownie points for that."
The embattled state-controlled oil company - which only
recently released audited full-year results - watched its curve
tighten some 15bp-20bp Monday, with the 2024s and 2044s being
quoted at around 390bp and 425bp, respectively.
The 2024s bounced to 410bp on April 23, when Petrobras
eliminated the threat of a downgrade to junk by satisfying
covenant deadlines for reporting full0year financials.
The issuer reported late Friday a 50% year-on-year increase
in Ebitda to R$21.5bn, as well as a 75% spike in operating
income to R$13.3bn, thanks to increased oil and gas production
and higher margins on the sale of oil products.
Net income, however, fell 1% versus the first quarter 2014,
to R$5.3bn, mostly due to the weakening of the Real against the
US dollar, the company said.
Yet while financial numbers beat expectations, some traders
feel that the market's reaction is somewhat overblown in light
of the company's deteriorating debt metrics.
"The numbers are good but the company is still highly
leveraged," said a New York-based trader. "I am surprised by how
much tighter Petrobras bonds are. People are going to take some
profits."
This follows the board's approval of a R$3bn (US$994m) local
debt issue as well as a US$3.5bn loan in financing last month
from the China Development Bank, underscoring the company's
access to the capital markets.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)