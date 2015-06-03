UPDATE 1-Petrobras may unveil spending plan in June, Valor says

(Adds Petrobras comment in paragraph 3)
SAO PAULO, June 3 Petróleo Brasileiro SA
could unveil a revamped investment plan for
2015-2019 as early as June 23, involving significant cuts in
capital spending compared to recent years, Valor Econômico
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The disclosure of the so-called five-year investment program
awaits approval by the state-run company's board, Valor said,
citing a source with knowledge of the situation. The current
plan foresees $206.8 billion in investments between 2014 and
2018 at Petrobras, as the company is known.
The company's media office said in an e-mail that no date
for the release of the five-year investment plan has been
decided. It declined to comment on the Valor story.
The paper said investors expect Petrobras, based in Rio de
Janeiro, to present an investment plan of around $136 billion
for 2015-2019. Valor did not disclose tentative figures for the
new plan or its terms, adding that the source said several new
ideas were being considered.
Petrobras will continue to seek alternative sources of
financing for projects, and executives regularly discuss which
assets may be put up for sale, Valor said, without elaborating.
Petrobras expects to sell $13.7 billion worth of non-core
assets this year and next, with about $3 billion of those
divestitures taking place this year.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)