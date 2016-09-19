版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 01:26 BJT

Petrobras to unveil five-year capital spending program on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 19 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to disclose a five-year investment plan on Tuesday, according to the firm's press office. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

