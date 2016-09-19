Petrobras to unveil five-year capital spending program on Tuesday

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 19 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to disclose a five-year investment plan on Tuesday, according to the firm's press office. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.