Petrobras rules out capital increase - securities filing

SAO PAULO Oct 29 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said a capital increase is "totally ruled out" as an option to finance its investment plan, according to a Tuesday securities filing.

Petrobras comment came in response to news reports about a possible capital increase.

Petrobras has a $237 billion five-year investment plan, the world's largest corporate spending program.

