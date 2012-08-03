UPDATE 1-Petrobras investment rose 22 pct in 1st half 2012-ministry

* Company plans to invest 87.5 bln reais in 2012

By Luciana Otoni

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras invested 37.9 billion reais ($18.7 billion) in the first six months of 2012, 22 percent more than in the same period a year earlier, according to Brazilian planning ministry documents obtained by Reuters on Friday.

The amount is less than half of the 87.5 billion reais ($43.1 billion) that Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras said in February it planned to invest for the entire year.

Petrobras, which invested 73 billion reais in 2011, in June said it plans to invest $237 billion in the 2012-2016 period, or an average of $47.4 billion a year.

The plan, the world's largest corporate investment program, aims to more than double output to 5.7 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day (boepd), from about 2.6 million boepd today.

Despite making some of the largest investments in the oil industry, Petrobras has regularly missed production targets over the last decade and has had difficulty meeting its investment goals.

Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster, appointed in January, promised to remedy these problems with tighter control over costs and better management of planning.

Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, rose 1.73 percent to 19.94 reais in Sao Paulo on Friday.