2016年 2月 3日

Petrobras says could appeal against US ruling on investor lawsuits

BRASILIA Feb 3 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Wednesday it could appeal against a U.S. judge's ruling over investors' lawsuits. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

