Brazil's Petrobras says investors are suing its subsidiaries in Netherlands

SAO PAULO Jan 24 Brazil's state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said on Tuesday in a securities filing that a group of investors is suing two of its subsidiaries in a court in the Netherlands.

The Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation, a Netherlands-based claim foundation, alleges investors had losses with shares in Petrobras, as the company is known, due to the largest-ever corruption investigation in Brazil involving the company.

Petrobras said in the filing that "Brazilian authorities recognize the company was a victim" of the corruption scheme. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Alan Crosby)
