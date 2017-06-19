Petrobras settles U.S. lawsuit with The Vanguard Group

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.
Petrobras, as the company is known, did not give details of the settlement, but said it raised provisions for legal cases underway in the United States to $445 million from $372 million. Several investors petitioned U.S. courts for compensation for damages suffered in recent years, when the company was engulfed in a massive corruption scandal. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Diane Craft)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.