Petrobras seeks to annul fuel unit contract in Brazil court

SAO PAULO Aug 9 State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that it is seeking to get a contract for the construction of a fuel distribution unit annulled in a Brazilian court, after the plan became subject to increased scrutiny for alleged graft.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said it has initiated legal actions against WTorre Engenharia & Construção SA and Taranto Fundo de Investimentos to have the contract for the construction of a distribution compound for fuel unit Petrobras Distribuidora SA annulled. Hearings are scheduled for September, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)