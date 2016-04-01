版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 1日 星期五 19:47 BJT

Brazil's Petrobras announces voluntary layoff program

BRASILIA, April 1 Executives of Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA approved a voluntary layoff program to cut about 12,000 jobs and save 33 billion reais ($9.20 billion) by 2020, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The program will cost 4.4 billion reais ($1.23 billion) to be implemented, Petrobras said.

($1 = 3.5883 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

