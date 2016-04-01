Brazil's Petrobras announces voluntary layoff program

BRIEF-Timothy Flynn joins UnitedHealth Group board
* UnitedHealth Group Inc says Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 1 Executives of Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA approved a voluntary layoff program to cut about 12,000 jobs and save 33 billion reais ($9.20 billion) by 2020, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The program will cost 4.4 billion reais ($1.23 billion) to be implemented, Petrobras said.
($1 = 3.5883 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Ares Management and Kaplan Management Company form joint venture to develop prime residential site in Scottsdale, AZ.
LONDON, Jan 17 Drivers working for Britain's Southern Rail have agreed to suspend strike action next week which would have brought the network to a standstill once again, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Tuesday.