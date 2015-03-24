Brazil's Petrobras says second well on Libra field hits oil

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras said on Tuesday the consortium responsible for
the giant offshore Libra field had found good quality oil after
drilling its second well.
The C1 well confirmed a column of hydrocarbons of
approximately 200 meters in the central block of Libra which is
located in the Santos Basin, about 220 kilometers off the coast
of Rio de Janeiro.
The consortium consists of Petrobras with a 40 percent
stake, Royal Dutch Shell and Total SA both
with 20 percent, and China's National Petroleum Corp
and CNOOC with 10 percent each.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)