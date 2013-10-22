版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 22日 星期二 22:48 BJT

Petrobras sees LNG imports at 12-13 mln cubic meters/day in 2013

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 22 Petroleo Brasileiro SA will likely import an average of 12 million to 13 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per day by the end of 2013, Alcides Santoro, director of gas and energy for the company known as Petrobras, said on Tuesday.
