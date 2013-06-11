版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 11日 星期二 21:46 BJT

Brazil's Petrobras to import more LNG in 2013

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 Brazil's state-controlled oil and gas company Petrobras will import about 60 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2013, up from 56 in 2012, due to increased demand from power plants, the company manager of gas said on Tuesday.

Hugo Repsold Júnior, head of the gas division at Petrobras, said his team was analyzing long-term contracts for the supply of LNG. Petrobras has two LNG regasification plants in Brazil, one in the northeastern port of Pecem and one in Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro.

