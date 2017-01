RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 30 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it agreed a 4.08 billion real ($1.03 billion) credit line with state-run bank Banco do Brasil.

Petrobras said the credit line would be used for exports and that the cost and timeframe of the deal were "advantageous."

($1 = 3.95 reais) (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chris Reese)