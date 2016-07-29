Mexico's Alpek to pay up to $700 mln for Petrobras' petchem assets- source

SAO PAULO, July 29 Mexico's Alpek SA de CV
is expected to offer up to $700 million for
Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's
petrochemicals units in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
Petrobras, as the Brazilian company is known,
announced on Thursday exclusive talks with the Mexican group
over the sale of PetroquímicaSuape and Citepe. The Brazilian
company and Alpek will negotiate the deal for 60 days.
Petrobras' petrochemical units have accumulated 5.6 billion
reais ($1.7 billion) in losses over the last two years, which
included impairment charges related to the largest-ever
corruption probe in Brazil.
The plants in Pernambuco produce PTA, raw material for PET
resin, and polyester fiber. The sale will reduce Petrobras'
debt, as well as the need to inject more cash into the plants,
which have not been profitable yet, the source added.
Petrobras declined to comment. Alpek, the petrochemicals
unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa, did not
immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.
Beyond the sale of its petrochemical assets in Pernambuco,
Petrobras has tried to sell its 36-percent stake in Latin
America's largest petrochemical company, Braskem SA.
The deal has stalled as investors fret about the involvement
of Grupo Odebrecht SA, Braskem's controlling shareholder, in the
Car Wash probe.
Odebrecht has put its 38-percent stake in Braskem as
collateral to banks in a debt renegotiation concluded this
month.
($1 = 3.2348 Brazilian reais)
