2016年 9月 8日 星期四

Brazil's Petrobras says to sell pipeline unit to Brookfield

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it concluded negotiations over the sale of natural gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste to a group of investors led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said it would divulge details of the deal to the market once final approvals had been processed, but a Reuters report on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the deal, said the price was for $5.2 billion.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)

