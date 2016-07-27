CORRECTED-Petrobras expects bids for BR fuel unit by November -CEO

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
(Corrects to say Petrobras will have 60 to 75 percent of total fuel unit stock after sale, not 60 to 65 percent)
BRASILIA, July 27 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA expects to receive binding offers for a controlling stake in its fuel distribution unit, BR Distribuidora, by late November or early December, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.
The sale of a controlling voting stake could be completed by mid-2017, Parente told reporters in Brasilia. Under terms of the proposed plan, the oil company known as Petrobras will keep 49 percent of voting stock in the unit.
Petrobras also plans to keep 100 percent of non-voting preferred shares in Petrobras Distribuidora SA, as the fuels unit is formally known, leaving it with 60 percent to 75 percent of the unit's total capital after the sale is complete. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.