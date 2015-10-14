Petrobras begins search for partner in fuel distribution unit

SAO PAULO Oct 14 State-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA has begun a search for a
strategic partner for fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora,
which in recent weeks scrapped an initial public offering plan
in the light of deteriorating market conditions.
In a securities filing on Wednesday, the board of
Petrobras, as the oil firm is commonly known, gave the go-ahead
to management to proceed with the search for a partner. The
process will be discussed at the next board meeting, the filing
added, without elaborating.
