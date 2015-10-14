UPDATE 1-Petrobras begins serach for fuel distribution unit partner

(Adds background)
SAO PAULO Oct 14 State-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA has begun a search for a
strategic partner for fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora,
which in recent weeks scrapped an initial public offering plan
in light of deteriorating market conditions.
In a securities filing on Wednesday, the board of
Petrobras, as the oil firm is commonly known, gave the go-ahead
to management to proceed with the search for a partner. The
process will be discussed at the next board meeting, the filing
noted, without elaborating.
The filing indicated that management and board members at
Petrobras are gauging more carefully the options for the
high-performing unit. BR Distribuidora, which earned 121 billion
reais (US$32 billion) in revenue last year and owns Brazil's
largest gasoline and biofuel station network, was valued at $10
billion by UBS Securities analysts around July.
Reuters reported late in August that executives told the
board that the impact of market turmoil on strategic decisions
like BR Distribuidora SA's listing should be analyzed more
carefully. Petrobras is disposing of more than $15 billion of
assets it considers non-essential by the end of next year as
part of an effort to reduce debt, which at $140 billion remains
the largest of any major oil company.
There had been growing internal opposition to the IPO,
coupled with a rout in local equity and currency markets as
political and economic turmoil increased in latin America's
largest economy.
Petrobras had hired Citigroup Inc to advise on
strategic options for BR Distribuidora, sources said earlier
this year.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)