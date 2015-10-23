UPDATE 3-Petrobras fetches $490 mln with gas unit stake to Mitsui

(Recasts with confirmation, deal size throughout)
By Marta Nogueira
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA's board approved selling a minority
stake in a natural gas distribution unit to Japan's Mitsui & Co
Ltd for 1.9 billion reais ($490 million) in a key step
toward disposing of non-essential assets to repay debt.
Petrobras, as the oil producer is commonly known, had been
engaged in negotiations with Mitsui Gas e Energia do Brasil Ltda
over the sale of 49 percent stake in Gaspetro, an investment
holding company comprising the interests that Petrobras has in
regional gas distributors across Brazil.
The sale of the Gaspetro stake forms part of an asset
divestment plan that Petrobras already announced for the
2015-2019 period and that can help the world's most indebted oil
firm to remain current on its obligations. Reuters reported,
citing a source close to the transaction, that the board had
approved the Gaspetro deal.
By partially divesting assets in gas and fuel distribution,
biofuels and transport equipment, Petrobras Chief Executive
Officer Aldemir Bendine is aiming to speed up the development of
promising offshore oil discoveries known as subsalt. Still,
Petrobras is putting those assets on the block at a time of
plunging oil prices and limited interest from potential buyers.
In a securities filing, Petrobras said that the Gaspetro
deal still depends on regulatory approval and could be concluded
by December. Under terms of the transaction, Gaspetro will be
spun off into two firms that will split control of the latter's
natural gas and logistics assets.
Investors and analysts have spotted Mitsui as a natural
buyer for some of Petrobras' non-core assets because of the
Japanese company's knowledge of Brazil and ability to remain a
minority shareholder in large projects and businesses in the
country. Mitsui is already a Petrobras partner in eight gas
distribution companies in Brazil.
The Gaspetro stake sale gained traction as Petrobras
suspended for an indefinite period BR Distribuidora's initial
public offering, according to a securities filing.
More than 30 potential bidders have shown interest in buying
a stake in Petrobras' fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora
SA, including Chinese companies and financial institutions, the
source added.
($1 = 3.8774 Brazilian reais)
(Writing and additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)