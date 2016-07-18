版本:
Brazil's Petrobras says analyzing proposals for sale of BR Distribuidora

SAO PAULO, July 18 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA is considering proposals to sell part or all of fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora SA, with a definition of the structure of a transaction expected to be decided before the end of the month.

Petrobras, as the company is known, made the comments in a securities filing on Monday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

