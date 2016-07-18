Brazil's Petrobras says analyzing proposals for sale of BR Distribuidora

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, July 18 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA is considering proposals to sell part or all of fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora SA, with a definition of the structure of a transaction expected to be decided before the end of the month.
Petrobras, as the company is known, made the comments in a securities filing on Monday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.