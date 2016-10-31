Petrobras secures gas contracts in sale of NTS to Brookfield

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 31 Petróleo Brasileiro SA has secured 20-year contracts for the transport of natural gas through Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA, which the Brazilian state-controlled oil company recently sold to Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $5.19 billion.
In a Monday securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said Brookfield will pay $4.34 billion when the sale of NTS is concluded, and about $850 million within five years. Both firms are working to finalize the transaction by the end of the year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.