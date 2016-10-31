版本:
Petrobras secures gas contracts in sale of NTS to Brookfield

SAO PAULO Oct 31 Petróleo Brasileiro SA has secured 20-year contracts for the transport of natural gas through Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA, which the Brazilian state-controlled oil company recently sold to Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $5.19 billion.

In a Monday securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said Brookfield will pay $4.34 billion when the sale of NTS is concluded, and about $850 million within five years. Both firms are working to finalize the transaction by the end of the year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)

