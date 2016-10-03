Brazil's Petrobras sends documents to potential bidders of fuel unit

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 3 State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has sent documents to potential bidders presenting the sale of subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA, formally launching a reworked plan to sell a stake in the fuel unit.
In a securities filing on Monday, Petrobras said an unidentified financial advisor will oversee the sale of a 51 percent voting stake in the unit, commonly known as BR Distribuidora. The new model "attracts more interest from the market and aims to maximize value in the business," the filing added. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Grant McCool)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.