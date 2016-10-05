Brazil's Itaúsa says no decision after BR Distribuidora report

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO Oct 5 Brazil's Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú SA has made no new investment decision, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday, following reports of a deal for Petróleo Brasileiro SA's fuel distribution unit.
Shares in Itaúsa, the holding company controlling lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, fell on Tuesday on reports it planned to pair up with Cambuhy Investimentos to bid for Petrobras' BR Distribuidora. Itaúsa is "continuously assessing possible deals that increase shareholder value," the company said in response to an inquiry by the BM&FBovespa bourse operator about uncommon share moves. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: