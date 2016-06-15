Brazil's Petrobras kicks off auction process to sell Liquigás

SAO PAULO, June 15 Brazil's state-controlled oil
company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has kicked off a competitive
auction process to sell Liquigás Distribuidora SA, a subsidiary
focused on the distribution and sale of liquefied natural gas.
In a securities filing on Wednesday, Petrobras
said the process has yet to yield a tentative agreement with an
interested party, though there is no timetable for the
conclusion of the sale.
Liquigás, which has a 23 percent market share in Brazil's
liquefied natural gas market, has 23 plants, 19 warehouses and a
network of 4,800 resale shops across the country.
